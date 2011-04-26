STOCKS GO NOWHERE, SILVER GOES INSANE: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: Wet Napkin on flickr

It really looked as though today was going to be a wild day in the market, but perhaps owing to the fact that Europe took the day off, it was fairly quiet.First, the scoreboard:



Dow: -27.51

NASDAQ: +4.88

S&P 500: -2.36

And now, the top stories:

The day was really all about silver. It continued its parabolic move late last night, came close to hitting $50 while you were probably sleeping, and then drifted to earth during the day. It was nuts, and certainly had the feel of a peak. On the other hand, the fact that silver did end up recovering was pretty impressive. For more on understanding this market, see here >

Also overnight, Shanghai tanked again, as it’s suddenly one of the sick markets in the world. There was also a lot of chatter emanating from the PBOC about dollar dumping, though nothing real substantive.

Meanwhile, Syria is totally going to garbage.

Again, as we noted, Europe was closed. All the sovereign default talk can resume on Tuesday.

In the US, there wasn’t that much after silver settled down. Drudge ran a big banner about the end of the America that seemed like it might have been a “cover jinx” for the doomsayers.

New home sales came in a bit better than expected, though it didn’t move markets a whole lot.

Mainly today felt like a holiday hangover. Netflix earnings are out, and though the number is fine, the stock is sliding.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Grantham just came out with a big report on the end of cheap resources >

