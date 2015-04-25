STOCKS HIT ALL-TIME HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga A Spanish recortador jumps over a bull during a show in California

The S&P 500 climbed to an intra-day high for a second straight day. The Nasdaq closed at a record high after several tech giants rose on earnings results.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,082, +25, (+0.2%)

18,082, +25, (+0.2%) S&P 500: 2,117.85, +4.9, (+0.2%)

2,117.85, +4.9, (+0.2%) Nasdaq: 5,091, +35, (+0.7%)

And now, the top stories on Friday:

DON’T MISS: This is what happens to your stock when someone sends a fake email saying the CEO has resigned »



NOW WATCH: How to supercharge your iPhone in only 5 minutes



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.