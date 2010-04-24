Closing Bell: Here's What You Need To Know Before You Take Off For The Weekend

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

U.S. Markets:

* DJIA: Up 69.83, or 0.63%, to 11,204.12

* NASDAQ: Up 11.08, or 0.44%, to 2530.15

* S&P 500: Up 8.57, or 0.71%, to 1217.24

Commodities:

* Oil: Up $1.42, or 1.70%, to $85.12.

* Gold: Up 13.40, or 1.17%, to $1156.30.

* Silver: Up 0.23, or 1.25%, to $16.27.

Now here’s what you need to know as you leave work today:

In the latest sign that the economy is rebounding, New York’s economy has returned to growth for the first time since 2007. The growth is, however, expected to be “slow and fragile.”

FDIC chief Sheila Bair has backed the banking sector, saying that conditions are improving and bank defaults should peak by year end. Bair also lent her voice to the chorus pushing for Sen. Dodd’s financial reform bill to pass.

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton plans to push her NATO counterparts to supply more troop training resources to Afghanistan as the coalition prepares for a 2011 departure from the country.

The G-20 were unable to come to a consensus of a bank tax plan during their 2 day Washington D.C. meetings. The U.S., Britain, France, and Germany were partially thwarted by Canadian opposition to the proposal.

Ford has recalled 33,256 cars due to safety concerns. This is the second recall the manufacturer has had to make this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.