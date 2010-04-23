Closing Bell: Here's What You Need To Know About What happened Today

Healthcare having a hard day, but everything else is roughly flat.



U.S. Markets:

DJIA: Up 9.37, or 0.08%, to 11134.29

NASDAQ: Up 14.46, or 0.58%, to 2519.07

S&P 500: Up 2.74, or 0.23%, to 1208.67

Commodities:

Oil: Up 0.06, or 0.07%, to 83.74.

Gold: Down 4.50, or 0.39%, to 1142.50.

Silver: Down 0.09, or 0.53%, to 18.

Now here’s what you need to know as you leave work today

Amazon and Microsoft report earnings after today’s closing bell. Follow our coverage at SAI.

This crisis in Greece is continuing to escalate, with the risk of default growing by the minute. RBS has come out saying that default is unlikely, because it would bring the end of the euro altogether as a result.

President Obama’s speech to the banking community in New York is getting positive reviews, as the momentum is turning towards passing financial reform. Democratic leader Sen. Reid plans on moving the financial reform bill to the Senate floor as early as Monday.

The Thai capital of Bangkok is under siege at the moment with 70 hurt and 3 killed in bomb blasts in the city. The military is blaming anti-government protesters, who are fighting to have former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra brought back to power.

U.S. housing sale numbers boomed today, beating expectations in March. Homebuilders are reaping the rewards, with the industry ETF (XHB) rising nearly 4% today.

The SEC’s case against Goldman Sachs is continuing to deteriorate, with the deal’s structurer, ACA, being found out as the root of much of the deal’s losses. That removes some of the blame from Paulson and Co.’s mortgage selections, which were pushed for by Goldman Sachs.

A health care percentage on a restaurant bill, in San Francisco. Is this the future?

