STOCKS CLOSE FLAT: Here's what you need to know

US stocks closed little changed on Friday after swinging around during the day, as the White House signalled that big tax-reform news is coming next week.

But crude oil took a decisive turn lower, falling below $US50 per barrel, amid concerns that US drillers would undermine OPEC’s efforts to cut production.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,557.36, -21.35, (-0.10%)

S&P 500: 2,348.50, -7.34, (-0.31%)

Nasdaq: 5,904.52, -12.26, (-0.21%)

WTI crude oil: $US49.62, -$US1.09, (-2.2%)

Additionally:

