STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks fluctuated in trading on Tuesday, with the Dow being the biggest loser, dragged down by disappointing earnings results.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 17,960.76, -74.17, (-0.41%)

17,960.76, -74.17, (-0.41%) S&P 500: 2,099.15, -1.25, (-0.06%)

2,099.15, -1.25, (-0.06%) Nasdaq: 5,020.09, +25.49, (0.51%)

And now, the top stories on Tuesday:

