STOCKS RISE: Here's What You Need To Know

It was a pretty quiet day in the markets today.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 16,452.2 (+43.7, +0.2%)

16,452.2 (+43.7, +0.2%) S&P 500: 1,870.3 (+5.4, +0.2%)

1,870.3 (+5.4, +0.2%) Nasdaq: 4,115.7, (+20.1, +0.4%)

And now the top stories:

According to CNBC, trading volume on the NYSE was at its lowest level of the year. You’d think that people would be excited to come back from a three-day weekend. But much of the world was actually still closed. The euro zone, U.K., Australia, and Hong Kong were among the markets closed for Easter Monday. Even Boston was closed to observe Patriots’ Day.

Commodity prices pulled back a bit with palladium, wheat, and coffee leading the way down. This kept the inflation scare-mongers at bay.

Bloomberg reported that Ford Motor Co. would soon announce that COO Mark Fields would be the company’s next CEO when current CEO Alan Mulally retires.

There was no major market-moving economic data released today. But Netflix announces Q1 earnings after the closing bell.

This post doesn’t need to be longer than it has to be. So, enjoy the rest of your day.

