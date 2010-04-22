Closing Bell: Here's What You Need To Know About Today's Action

After falling again this morning, stocks retraced and ended up posting solid gains by the close.

DJIA: Up 7 points to 11,1124.

NASDAQ: Up 4 points to 2504.

S&P 500: Down 1 point to 1205.

Commodities:

Oil: Down 0.16% or $0.13 to $83.72 a barrel.

Gold: Up 0.75% or $8.60 to $1147.80 an ounce.

Silver: Up 1.54% or $0.27 to $18.10 an ounce.

Now here’s what you need to know as you leave work today



Netflix reports earnings after today’s closing bell. Follow our live coverage here.

Greece continues to spiral into crisis as the spreads on the country’s sovereign debt moved to new highs. The country’s problems are now spreading to Portugal and Spain, as the IMF and the EU continue to talk about the bailout package.

The Senate Agriculture Committee moved in a bipartisan vote to require commercial banks, such as JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America, to rid themselves of their swap desks. Industry officials feel this will limit the ability of commercial banks to lend to clients.

Republicans are beginning to waver in their opposition to Democratic Sen. Dodd’s financial reform bill, and are considering moving away from their leadership on the issue. Sen. Dodd is optimistic some Republicans will support the bill.

The emerging economies of Brazil and India have joined the chorus of states calling for China to revalue its currency. The head of the Brazilian national bank said yuan revaluation was “absolutely critical.”

An oil rig explosion of the coast of Alabama has left 11 people missing, and further 7 critically injured. The search for the missing continues, and the fire still burns.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.