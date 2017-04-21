STOCKS SOAR: Here's what you need to know

Stocks jumped and Treasurys fell on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average logging its strongest performance in six weeks. The odds of an interest-rate hike in May increased, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a tax reform plan was coming “very soon.”

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,592.30, +187.81, (0.92%)

S&P 500: 2,356.76, +18.59, (0.80%)

Nasdaq: 5,918.52, +55.49, (0.95%)

Additionally:

A mystery trader called ’50 Cent’ has already lost $US89 million but can’t stop betting on a stock market shock

ALAN GREENSPAN: ‘I turned off my hearing aid’ after hearing Trump warn about the strong dollar

2 Wall Street trading firms just announced a big deal, and employees should probably be worried

The White House and Congress seem to be on completely different pages on their healthcare revival

For the next few days, Wall Street is a deer in the headlights

ALAN GREENSPAN: Here’s the simplest way for Trump to deliver on his massive tax cut promise

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.