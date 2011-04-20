STOCKS REBOUND, BONDS RALLY, AND SILVER GOES NUTS: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: ap

Remember the S&P downgrade? Neither does the market. This was business as usual from start to finish.



NASDAQ: +8.78

S&P 500: +7.32

Dow: +64.10

Well, obviously you can’t talk about the “day” without going back to yesterday’s big downgrade from S&P. Not only did markets slide yesterday, but the Asian session was pretty ugly as well. China had its worse night in a long time.

The mood was negative in the US in the early going, although Europe did fine. For a day, anyway, there wasn’t too much new in the “Europe is falling apart” story. There was yet another big economic warning emanating from the UK in the form of poor TESCO earnings.

The market began to turn around in the early going in the US. Strong earnings from Johnson & Johnson provided a boost for the market. Later on Goldman jumped after earnings (trading revenue was very strong), although later on it sagged. From a macro standpoint, housing starts came in better than expected.

Thus, as noted before, the general trend was: return to normal. The dollar sunk. Gold rallied. Silver surged above $44. Stocks gained, and bonds gained, putting Bill Gross’ Treasury short further into the red.

The NASDAQ was a notable laggard for much of the day, as we come into a heavy period for tech earnings including Yahoo and IBM tonight, and Apple tomorrow.

