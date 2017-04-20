OIL GETS SMOKED: Here's what you need to know

Crude oil had its steepest drop since March 8 after data from the Energy Information Administration showed that gasoline supplies rose last week for the first time in two months.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,383.22, -140.06, (-0.68%)

S&P 500: 2,335.44, -6.75, (-0.29%)

Nasdaq: 5,857.20, +7.73, (0.13%)

WTI crude oil: $US50.44, -$US1.97, (-3.76%)

