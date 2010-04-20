The Market Ends Up! Here's What You Need To Know About What Happened Today

After falling again this morning, stocks retraced and ended up posting solid gains by the close.

DJIA: Up 73 points to 11,092.

NASDAQ: Down 1 points to 2480.

S&P 500: Up 5 points to 1197.

Commodities:



Oil: Down 1.9% or $1.58 to $81.66 a barrel.

Gold: Down 0.1% or $2.10 to $1134.80 an ounce.

Silver: Up 0.3% or $0.06 to $17.73 an ounce.

Now here’s what you need to know as you leave work today:

Goldman Sachs have released their defence, and it looks strong enough to parry away many of the doubts that emerged with the SEC’s charges. Goldman Sachs stock is rising as the day comes to a close.

The likelihood that this was a politically motivated move by the SEC is increasing as it became public knowledge that the vote on the case was partisan, with three Democrats voting for the case and the other two members voting against.

The volcano ash crisis seems to be abating with several companies and countries set to start flying again tomorrow. London airspace is set to reopen tomorrow morning.

General Motors is moving ahead of schedule to repay $4.7 billion in loans from the U.S. government. GM plans to make this repayment ahead of the June deadline.

IBM reports after the bell today. The company is expected to have earnings of $1.93 per share in the first quarter.

