STOCKS FALL: Here's what you need to know

Weak earnings from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson weighed on their stocks and dragged the Dow Jones industrial average lower on Tuesday. Treasury yields fell to the lowest levels of the year.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,515.75, -121.17, (-0.59%)

20,515.75, -121.17, (-0.59%) S&P 500: 2,341.64, -7.37, (-0.31%)

2,341.64, -7.37, (-0.31%) Nasdaq: 5,843.37, -13.42, (-0.23%)

5,843.37, -13.42, (-0.23%) 10-year yield: 2.168%, -0.084

Additionally:

Giant companies are already getting tired of Trump

It’s tax day — here’s what your federal taxes are actually paying for

Everything you need to know about Theresa May’s snap general election

The CEO of America’s largest health insurer said he doesn’t know any more about the GOP’s Obamacare plans than you

Goldman Sachs’ new CFO just faced his first grilling by Wall Street analysts

Here’s how to trade a geopolitical shock

NOW WATCH: People are outraged by this shocking video showing a passenger forcibly dragged off a United Airlines plane



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.