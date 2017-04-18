STOCKS RALLY: Here's what you need to know

Stocks rallied on Monday amid thin trading volume as most of Europe enjoyed the end of a four-day Easter weekend.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 20,631.88, +178.63, (0.87%)

S&P 500: 2,348.12, +19.17, (0.82%)

Nasdaq: 5,854.97, +49.82, (0.86%)

10-year yield: 2.252%, +0.024

Additionally:

