STOCKS RALLY, OIL SPIKES : Here's what you need to know

Stocks staged the biggest rally this week, with the energy sector again leading the S&P 500 on the back of a huge rally in oil.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,107, +71, (+0.4%)

18,107, +71, (+0.4%) S&P 500: 2,106, +10, (+0.5%)

2,106, +10, (+0.5%) Nasdaq: 5,012, +35,(+0.7%)

And now, the top stories on Wednesday:

