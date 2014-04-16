STOCKS MAKE HUGE COMEBACK: What You Need To Know About The US Market Overnight

REUTERS/Sue Ogrocki A trader pauses amidst the activity in the S&P 500 pit at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Today’s positive close belies a huge swing we saw in the high-growth tech stocks. The Dow was down by as much as 110 points before coming back.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 16,262.5 (+89.3, +0.5%)

16,262.5 (+89.3, +0.5%) S&P 500: 1,842.9 (+12.3, +0.6%)

1,842.9 (+12.3, +0.6%) Nasdaq: 4,034.1, (+11.4, +0.2%)

And now the top stories: