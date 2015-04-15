STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

Energy stocks saw the biggest gains on the S&P 500 as oil prices rallied, and the index closed relatively flat.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,053.62 +76.58 (0.43%)

S&P 500: 2,096.75 +4.32 (0.21%)

Nasdaq: 4,976.81 -11.44 (-0.23%)

And now, the top stories on Tuesday:

DON'T MISS: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink just told the world's biggest business leaders to stop worrying about short-term results



