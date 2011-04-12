STOCKS SLIP, SILVER SLIDES, AND OIL IS SLAMMED HARD: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: slinky2000 on flickr

Two down days in a row for stocks!But first, the scoreboard:



Dow: -1.63

NASDAQ: -9.63

S&P 500: -3.99

And now the top stories:

It was a pretty quiet weekend for economic news. The biggest event came on Friday night, when Obama and the GOP agreed to a spending deal to keep the government open. Any hope for calm, however, in DC came to an abrupt end by Sunday, when Republicans promised to make a hike to the debt ceiling incredibly difficult.

On a similar theme, it’s official that PIMCO — which has been warning of US budget troubles — is now actively SHORT US Treasuries.

In Japan, things were very quiet. TEPCO surged limit up. The Nikkei fell a little bit, and then in the late evening in Japan, another big earthquake struck, and Nikkei futures dived.

Markets in Europe were generally lower. There wasn’t much news.

After some back and forth action in the early going in, US stocks entered the opening looking like there would be a solid rally. Silver touched $42 overnight after breaking $41 last night. Oil was weak all day, perhaps, though not obviously relating to Qaddafi ‘s talk of a roadmap to peace. Cocoa prices tanked today after Ivory Coast President Gbagbo was captured.

In terms of US corporate news, there were rumours of Facebook tying up with Baidu on a Chinese partnership, but by the end of the day that rumour was rebuked. Shares of rare earth company MolyCorp had a gigantic day after a JPMorgan upgrade, citing a huge spike in the underlying price of rare earth elemants.

There continued to be a ton of talk about the end of QE2. Morgan Stanley has been particularly vocal on the fact that this will be bad for stocks >

Earnings season officially kicks off after the bell with Alcoa.

