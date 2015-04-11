STOCKS RALLY: Here's what you need to know

Stocks rallied to close higher for the week as the Dow moved back above 18,000 and General Electric had its best one-day performance in five years.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,054, +96, (+0.5%)

18,054, +96, (+0.5%) S&P 500: 2,101.4, +10, (+0.5%)

2,101.4, +10, (+0.5%) Nasdaq: 4,993.5, +19, (+0.4%)

And now, the top stories on Monday:

DON’T MISS: This was the perfect time for GE to do a mega-deal »



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.