Another Day, Another Rally: Here's What You Need To Know

Of course the indices closed up today. Next stop? Dow 12,000, baby!

DJIA: Up 21 points to 11,144.

NASDAQ: Up 10 points to 2515.

S&P 500: Up 1 points to 1211.

Commodities:



Oil: Down 0.41% or $0.35 to $85.49 a barrel.

Gold: Up 0.01% or $0.10 to $1159.70 an ounce.

Silver: Up 0.05% or $0.01 to $18.43 an ounce.

Now here’s what you need to know as you leave work today:

Google has released basically in-line results after the bell. Follow the results with our live coverage.

The ash spewed from a volcano in Iceland continues to spread across Europe. Flights have been stopped and now concerns have arisen that the ash could impact agriculture, tourism, and business travel in the long term in the euro zone and UK.

U.S. homebuilder sentiment rose in April as a result of buyers trying to take advantage of tax credits before they expire. The index jumped to its highest level since September 2009.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve’s business activity index and the New York Federal Reserve’s “Empire State” manufacturing index both rose more than expected, with the New York index reaching a 6 month high.

The St. Louis Fed chief announced his support for the breakup of the largest banking institutions today. James Bullard said he was in support of their breakup, but was unsure how it could be accomplished saying the government lacked a plan to achieve such a goal.

