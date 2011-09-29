STOCKS GET CRUSHED, COPPER GETS KILLED: Here's What You Need To Know

crushed car

Stocks get crushed on almost no news.But first, here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: -179
NASDAQ: -55
S&P 500: -24

And now the top stories:

  • A quick Europe update: Finland approved expansion of the EFSF.  But a few hurdles remain.  Ultimately, the good news out of Europe was that there was no bad news.
  • Back to the US, things were pretty quiet during the stock market’s slow bleed.  The August durable goods report said orders fell 0.1%.  This was marginally better than an expectation for a 0.2% decline.  Excluding aircraft, orders jumped 1.1%, crushing the expectation for just 0.4% growth.  Nothing mindblowing, but there were no unfavorable surprises.
  • Metals sold off, highlighted by a brutal selloff in copper, which is a pretty bad signal.  Of the metals, Dr. Copper is more of an economic bellwether than gold and silver.  Basically, traders are pricing in economic deterioration.
  • But why are people so worried, asks UBS. The firm’s equity strategy team released a note this morning examining 19 earnings announcments that came out since August 1.  For the most part, the language was favourable.  The median company beat earnings estimates by around 3%.
  • This sentiment was reinforced by three more earnings announcements this morning.  Family Dollar beat estimates. McCormick beat estimates.  And Darden Restaurants came in line with estimates.
  • Also, we can’t forget that Amazon finally unveiled its iPad killer: the Kindle Fire. The markets applauded the product by sending Amazon shares up 2.4%
  • Nevertheless stocks grinded lower.  Unlike Monday and Tuesday, no news agencies scooped a story from an unnamed ‘European official’ that changed the direction of markets in the final hours of trading.
