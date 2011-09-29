STOCKS GET CRUSHED, COPPER GETS KILLED: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: ucffool via Flickr

Stocks get crushed on almost no news.But first, here’s the scoreboard:



Dow: -179

NASDAQ: -55

S&P 500: -24

And now the top stories:

A quick Europe update: Finland approved expansion of the EFSF. But a few hurdles remain. Ultimately, the good news out of Europe was that there was no bad news.

Back to the US, things were pretty quiet during the stock market’s slow bleed. The August durable goods report said orders fell 0.1%. This was marginally better than an expectation for a 0.2% decline. Excluding aircraft, orders jumped 1.1%, crushing the expectation for just 0.4% growth. Nothing mindblowing, but there were no unfavorable surprises.

Metals sold off, highlighted by a brutal selloff in copper, which is a pretty bad signal. Of the metals, Dr. Copper is more of an economic bellwether than gold and silver. Basically, traders are pricing in economic deterioration.

But why are people so worried, asks UBS. The firm’s equity strategy team released a note this morning examining 19 earnings announcments that came out since August 1. For the most part, the language was favourable. The median company beat earnings estimates by around 3%.

This sentiment was reinforced by three more earnings announcements this morning. Family Dollar beat estimates. McCormick beat estimates. And Darden Restaurants came in line with estimates.

Also, we can’t forget that Amazon finally unveiled its iPad killer: the Kindle Fire. The markets applauded the product by sending Amazon shares up 2.4%

Nevertheless stocks grinded lower. Unlike Monday and Tuesday, no news agencies scooped a story from an unnamed ‘European official’ that changed the direction of markets in the final hours of trading.

