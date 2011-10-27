STOCKS SURGE AFTER EUROPE HARDLY SOLVES ANYTHING: Here's What You Need To Know

Tons of earnings announcements and some economic data. But today was really all about Europe.



First, the scoreboard:

Dow: +162.4 pts, +1.4%

S&P 500: +13.0 pts, +1.1%

NASDAQ: +12.3 pts, +0.5%

And now, the top stories:

A little after 9:00 am EDT, German lawmakers voted in support of a plan to leverage the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF). Although this was widely expected, U.S. futures rallied on the news, setting up stock markets for a higher open.

However, stock quickly dived in the first few minutes of trading when it was reported that talks on the losses private Greek bondholders will take are deadlocked.

Earlier this morning, Bloomberg reported that the EFSF head was heading to China. This breathed new life into the possibility that BRIC countries could play a role in leveraging the eurozone bailout fund. However, people didn’t get excited about this until around 1:30, when more media outlets started publishing the story. The stock markets spiked on the rumour.

Overall, not much came out of the EU leaders’ summit today.

Some positive U.S. economic data flew under the radars today. The headline durable goods orders number was -0.8%, which was slightly better than the -1.0% expectation. Ex-transports, orders jumped 1.7%, crushing the expectation for 0.4%.

New home sales grew 5.7% month-to-month to an annualized rate of 317K. Analysts were expecting 300k. In fact, some of the biggest winners in today’s market rally were the homebuilder stocks.

Amazon.com was one of the biggest losers today, falling 12%. Last night, the online retailer posted earnings of 14 cents per share, missing estimates by a dime. The company also projected a Q4 operating loss. The company seems to be losing money on its new Kindle Fire.

Ford reported Q3 revenue of $33.1 billion and adjusted earnings of 46 cents per share. Both figures beat expectations. But shares fell.

Boeing, on the other hand, soared after it announced a huge earnings surprise. Q3 EPS jumped 30% to $1.46, crushing the estimate of $1.10. Management cut guidance for commercial aeroplane deliveries, but it raised full-year EPS guidance to $4.30 to $4.40. Analysts were expecting $4.27.

Other major movers today included First Solar, who decided to announce earnings early after yesterday’s monster sell-off. Their Q3 numbers missed, but shares rallied.

Meanwhile, the EU summit continues and you can follow live updates at Money Game>

