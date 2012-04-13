STOCKS EXPLODE HIGHER AFTER UGLY DATA: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: NJ.com

What correction?First the scoreboard:



Dow: 12,986.5, +181.1, +1.4%

S&P 500: 1,387.5, +18.8, +1.3%

NASDAQ: 3,055.5, +39.0, +1.3%

And now the top stories:

Italy had an unpleasant bond auction this morning. But that didn’t stop markets from rallying. Maybe everybody read Deutsche Bank’s note today arguing that a slowdown in Europe or China would have little impact on the U.S. economy, which is largely driven by the domestic demand of the American consumer. But for people who do fear the impact of a European slowdown, Well’s Fargo’s Gina Martin Adams warns that the materials sector is the most exposed. Here Are 14 Jaw-Dropping Facts About The Spanish Economy >

We got a big dump of economic data out today. The March producer price index came in flat. Economists were looking for a 0.3 per cent increase. However, core inflation, which excludes food and energy jumped 0.3 per cent, which was hotter than the 0.2 per cent expected. The big change: energy prices dropped in March.

Initial unemployment claims unexpectedly jumped 13k to 380k. Economists were only looking for 355k. What’s worse, last week’s number was revised to 367k, up 10k from the preliminary reading. This is not good for stocks, because initial claims has been one of the best coincident indicators of the markets.

Recently, with stocks off of their highs, everyone’s been calling for a correction (i.e. a sell-off of around 5 per cent). Professor Robert Shiller was on CNBC this morning questioning the sustainability of this multi-year rally. Laszlo Birinyi pointed out that stocks typically experience four corrections per year. But, he also added that when stocks don’t correct, they average a whopping average annual return of 27 per cent.

Everyone’s attributing today’s monster rally to dovish comments from the Federal Reserve’s Janet Yellen and William Dudley. The prospect of more quantitative easing has the liquidistas pouring money into the markets.

Google is the earnings announcement of the day. Follow it LIVE at Business Insider.

Don’t Miss: CITI PRESENTS: The 20 Best Stocks In The World >

