STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's What You Need To Know

Absent any major economic data releases, it was a fairly quiet day in the market.



First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 15,238.52, -9.60, (-0.06%)

S&P 500: 1,642.80, -0.58, (-0.04%)

Nasdaq: 3,473.77, +4.55, (0.13%)

And now, the top stories:

The Greek stock market fell 4.7% today after it was revealed that the government received no bids to privatize DEPA, the state-run natural gas firm. DEPA was supposed to be one of the key revenue-raisers for the Greek privatization program agreed to under its international bailout, but the plan may now be in jeopardy.

McDonald’s global same-store sales rose 2.6% in May, led by breakfast sales in the United States. Analysts were predicting a mere 1.7% advance. Shares were up around 1.3% today.

Credit rating agency Standard & Poors revised its outlook for the sovereign credit rating of the United States to “stable” from “negative.” S&P stripped the U.S. of its AAA rating back in 2011, and currently has the U.S. at AA+.

Shares of consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton fell 2.6% today following news over the weekend that NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden briefly worked for the firm. BAH derives around 98% of its revenue from government contracts.

Apple kicked off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) today. The major announcement was the unveiling of iOS 7, the new operating system for iPhones and iPads that represents a major overhaul from the previous version. Shares closed down 0.7%.

After the closing bell, yoga clothing retailer Lululemon reported first quarter financial results that beat analysts’ estimates on both earnings and revenue. However, the CEO also announced that she would be stepping down, and shares fell 9%.

