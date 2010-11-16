The Closest Chase In NASCAR Sprint Cup History Is Good For Business

With one race to go in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series, the three top drivers are separated by 46 points, making this the closest Chase in history.



A FOX News headline indicates the tight race is good for business, but none of the story’s content supports that claim.

While we’ll have to wait and see how this November’s revenue compares with revenue from a year ago, we bet NASCAR is thrilled with a Chase that comes down to the wire.

The last four Sprint Cup Championships have all been won by a single person: Jimmie Johnson. And while it’s generally accepted that a Goliath is good for fan interest, it’s about time for Johnson’s reign to come to an end.

JJ has been so dominant that you have to go back to 2005 to find a season where the Cup was truly in question entering the season’s final race. Even now, he’s second among the three drivers with a chance to take home the championship. 2010 will prove to be a welcome change.

The neck-and-neck finish can’t help but generate interest. Fans will not only get to see a champion crowned, but they’ll find out whether someone can finally knock a legend off his perch atop the sport.

And when someone finally does – whether it’s next weekend or sometime down the line – sponsors will rejoice. Corporate America just hasn’t embraced Johnson the way it did Tony Stewart and Jeff Gordon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.