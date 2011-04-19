Here's What The Closest Finish In NASCAR History Looked Like (PHOTO)

Photo: AP

Jimmie Johnson (No. 48) won the Aaron’s 499 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, edging Clint Bowyer by 0.002 seconds, tying the closest finish in NASCAR history.Look closely and you can see Dale Earnhardt Jr’s #88 car bumping Johnson from behind.



That push was just enough to give his teammate the edge. Johnson gave Earnhardt the checkered flag as a thank you.

(Photo via the AP)

