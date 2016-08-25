A landmark discovery just changed how we think about space travel to other worlds

The European Southern Observatory just announced the most exciting exoplanet discovery to date: An Earth-sized planet located just 4.25 light-years away in orbit around the star Proxima Centauri. The planet is called “Proxima b” and it will undoubtedly be a leading target for scientists as they hope to discover signatures of life beyond our Solar System.

