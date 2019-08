Ford is back with its legendary supercar, the GT. We got an up-close-and-personal look at the $US400,000 machine that will only be owned by a lucky few.

Some highlights:

Twin-turbo V6 engine

600 horsepower

216 mph top speed

5 different driving modes

