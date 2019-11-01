See inside the abandoned Toys R Us store that was transformed into a spooky haunted house to bring the retail apocalypse to life

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider Much of the abandoned Toys R Us was still intact.

An abandoned Toys R Us store in Queens, New York, is the site of a haunted house for the Halloween season.

Co-creators Luke Tinari and Peter Rivera have converted the 50,000-square-foot site of a closed Toys R Us store into a spooky maze filled with zombies and gore, as well as remnants of the toy retailer that used to inhabit the space.

Toys R Us liquidated in 2018. A new company called Tru Kids Brands has announced plans to resurrect the brand.

“I would say the story line would be: Toys R Us went out of business and this is what happened to all the retail workers and the store,” Tinari said of the haunted house.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Toys R Us is coming back to life – this time, as a haunted house full of the undead.

An abandoned Toys R Us store in Queens, New York, is the site of a 50,000-square-foot haunted house, where the retail apocalypse has come to life in the most visceral way.

The haunted house, dubbed “Zombies Are Back,” has combined two kinds of apocalypse – zombie and retail – into one 15-minute journey, complete with blood, gore, a “Stranger Things”-themed section, and about 15 live actors that jump out at various points in the maze.

“I would say the story line would be: Toys R Us went out of business and this is what happened to all the retail workers and the store,” said Luke Tinari, who is running the haunted house with his partner, Peter Rivera, for the second year in a row.

After filing for bankruptcy in 2017 and liquidating in 2018, Toys R Us was absorbed by Tru Kids Brands in February.

We visited the Toys R Us-themed haunted house and saw something spookier than zombies or evil clowns: It was the retail apocalypse in its rawest form.

Here was our experience:

We approached the site of the haunted house as the sun began to set. The site of the old Toys R Us store was in a plaza adjacent to a Party City.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We were already feeling spooked before we entered.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

A massive banner let us know that we were in the right place. Looking closer, we saw the iconic “R” from the Toys R Us sign sticking out from behind the banner.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Once night fell, it looked even spookier.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We walked through the dimly lit building and were surprised to find so many aspects of the abandoned store still in place.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The floor and ceilings looked like they had not changed at all since the Toys R Us store was open …

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

… and the checkout lanes were still eerily in place, as if still clinging on to some chance of use.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Some of the lights were flickering and showing signs of life.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

A lot of the interior was cordoned off with yellow caution tape, which made the store seem like it was the centre of a crime scene.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

At the front register, we met our first zombie, who seemed to be waving hello.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Before we entered the site of the actual haunted maze, remnants of the building’s former inhabitants were represented at every corner.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Actual retired shelving units and advertising material gave the site a genuine spookiness.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

And a few extra add-ons took it from spooky to terrifying.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

There were even some monitors located throughout the store.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

After a short wait, it was time for us to enter the main event: the haunted maze.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

With the aisles and shelves still intact, the former structure of the Toys R Us seemed like the perfect location for a haunted house.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

There were plenty of ghosts of the retailer’s past, from a sticker advertising the store’s app …

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

… to shopping carts that were likely used by customers at some point.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

In a normal retail context, this would have appeared depressing, but normal. But the price tags and aisles took on a darker meaning when combined with the creepy elements of the haunted house.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Overall, the Toys R Us debris and zombie-takeover narrative seemed practically made for each other.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The idea of a retailer closing before its time is spooky enough. The addition of blood-hungry zombies to the story made it all the better.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We also found some ominous messages under blue light that, in another setting, might have been seen as optimistic for the struggling retailer.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

In one section of the maze, a swamp was growing from the depths of the store. The display here was surprisingly — and disturbingly — detailed.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

In another section, we found a zombie emerging from a toy “Bargin Bin.”

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Our favourite section of the journey was by far the “Stranger Things”-themed area.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Here, we ran into some characters from the hit Netflix show, including a spooky-looking Eleven and a Demogorgon.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We found another zombie behind the doors of an area labelled “Employees Only.”

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Sometimes it was hard to tell whether a zombie was an actor or fake, which made the journey that much scarier as we tried to figure out who would jump out and scare us.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The live actors were strategically placed in areas that enhanced the storyline. We found this female zombie near the toys that seemed to be meant for young girls.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

By the time we exited the house, the sky was completely dark — and we were spooked to our core.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The experience at this abandoned Toy R Us was more than a haunted house. This was the retail apocalypse in its rawest form.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.