Here are all the stores closing on Thanksgiving this year

Sandy Huffaker / Stringer / Getty ImagesShoppers on Black Friday.
In recent years, an increasing number of retailers have started kicking off their Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day.
But dozens of stores and even some malls, including Mall of America, are refusing to open on the holiday this year.
Nordstrom, Costco, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls are among the stores that will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day.
BFAds has compiled a list of all the stores to remain closed on the holiday, and shared it with Business Insider.
Here are all the stores that won’t be open for the holiday:
- A.C. Moore
- Academy Sports
- American Girl
- Barnes & Noble
- Bed Bath & Beyond (select locations)
- Big Lots
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet
- Burlington
- Cabela’s
- Costco
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard’s
- Gamestop
- Guitar Center
- Half Price Books
- Harbour Freight
- HHGregg
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- IKEA
- Jo-Ann Fabrics
- Lowe’s
- Mall of America (subject to individual store changes)
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Menards
- Mills Fleet Farm
- Neiman Marcus
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Max / Office Depot
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Patagonia
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Staples
- The Container Store
- T.J. Maxx
- Tractor Supply
NOW WATCH: How to pick the perfect watch for the office and the weekend
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.