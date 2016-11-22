Here are all the stores closing on Thanksgiving this year

In recent years, an increasing number of retailers have started kicking off their Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day.

But dozens of stores and even some malls, including Mall of America, are refusing to open on the holiday this year.

Nordstrom, Costco, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls are among the stores that will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day.

BFAds has compiled a list of all the stores to remain closed on the holiday, and shared it with Business Insider.

Here are all the stores that won’t be open for the holiday:

A.C. Moore

Academy Sports

American Girl

Barnes & Noble

Bed Bath & Beyond (select locations)

Big Lots

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Burlington

Cabela’s

Costco

Crate and Barrel

Dillard’s

Gamestop

Guitar Center

Half Price Books

Harbour Freight

HHGregg

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

IKEA

Jo-Ann Fabrics

Lowe’s

Mall of America (subject to individual store changes)

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Menards

Mills Fleet Farm

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Max / Office Depot

P.C. Richard & Son

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

REI

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Staples

The Container Store

T.J. Maxx

Tractor Supply

