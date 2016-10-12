Here are all the stores closing on Thanksgiving this year

In recent years, an increasing number of retailers have started kicking off their Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day.

But dozens of stores and even some malls, including Mall of America, are refusing to open on the holiday this year.

Nordstrom, Costco, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls are among the stores that will remain closed on Thanksgiving next month.

BFAds has compiled a list of all the stores to remain closed on the holiday, and shared it with Business Insider. We’ll update this list as more stores reveal their holiday plans.

A.C. Moore

American Girl

AT&T (customer service and select retail locations)

Barnes & Noble

Bed Bath & Beyond (select locations)

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Burlington

Cabela’s

Christmas Tree Shops (select locations)

Costco

Crate and Barrel

Dillard’s

Gamestop

Guitar Center

hhgregg

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

Home Goods

IKEA

Jo-Ann Fabrics

Lowe’s

Mall of America (subject to individual store changes)

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Menards

Mills Fleet Farm

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

P.C. Richard & Son

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

REI

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Staples

The Container Store

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

