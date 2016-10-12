Here are all the stores closing on Thanksgiving this year

Sandy Huffaker / Stringer / Getty ImagesShoppers on Black Friday.
In recent years, an increasing number of retailers have started kicking off their Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day.
But dozens of stores and even some malls, including Mall of America, are refusing to open on the holiday this year.
Nordstrom, Costco, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls are among the stores that will remain closed on Thanksgiving next month.
BFAds has compiled a list of all the stores to remain closed on the holiday, and shared it with Business Insider. We’ll update this list as more stores reveal their holiday plans.
- A.C. Moore
- American Girl
- AT&T (customer service and select retail locations)
- Barnes & Noble
- Bed Bath & Beyond (select locations)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet
- Burlington
- Cabela’s
- Christmas Tree Shops (select locations)
- Costco
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard’s
- Gamestop
- Guitar Center
- hhgregg
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- Home Goods
- IKEA
- Jo-Ann Fabrics
- Lowe’s
- Mall of America (subject to individual store changes)
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Menards
- Mills Fleet Farm
- Neiman Marcus
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Patagonia
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Staples
- The Container Store
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply
