Incredible close-up footage of latest SpaceX rocket landing attempt

Elon Musk’s private company SpaceX successfully launched a multi-million dollar Falcon 9 rocket last Tuesday, April 14 and then tried to land the first stage of that rocket on a barge.

This was their second attempt to ever try such an incredible feat, and it went better than last time. This time, the rocket actually managed to land on the platform but did not remain in an upright position. Upon falling sideways, it exploded.

Here’s the latest, incredible footage of the rocket gently touching down on the platform and then tipping over on its side.

SpaceX released a Vine earlier this week of a more distant view of the attempted landing, shown below. If SpaceX is successful in one of these landing attempts, it will usher in a new age of reusable rocket technology and commercial spaceflight.





NOW WATCH: How Elon Musk and SpaceX plan to drastically reduce the cost of space flight



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.