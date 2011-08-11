Close Up & Personal With Some Israeli Itay Noy Timepieces

For 2011 Israeli watch maker Itay Noy offers new pieces including the X-Ray and Netline collection. Of the watches use a new case that offers the same Itay Noy type of smooth look and feel with a new shape that includes bulging case screws. The cases are on the larger side at 44.6mm wide but are wearable on the wrist. They both play with the concept of skeletonization and feature Swiss ETA Unitas 6497 manually wound movements done in various styles.

Spending time with the watches I used my macro lens to capture some of their finer details. The X-Ray is a clever concept that has a dial mimicking an x-ray machine. What you see is a monochromatic outline of exactly what is underneath in the movement. Being an actual representation of what is under the dial is so unique. The X-Ray comes in a few dial styles, but the black and silver is my favourite.

Read the rest of the story here at the watch review site aBlogtoRead.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.