Clorox Gets Cheeky With 'Breaking Bad' Underwear Tweet

If there’s one thing brands love, it’s selling products to people at a profit.

But if there’s a second thing brands love, it’s making #topical tweets about pop culture events to show prospective consumers they can make jokes just as well as the least funny person at any party.

Having already capitalised on the cultural touchstone that is National Coffee Day earlier in the day, brands were eager to use Sunday night’s Breaking Bad finale to prove they’re hip enough to be one of your friends who just happens to sell you Oreos.

The results mostly ranged from the inane to the topical but not entirely necessary.

But what Clorox did was actually kind of funny and creative. In an homage to protagonist Walter White’s proud love affair with tighty whities, Clorox posted this clever advertisement congratulating White on his run and highlighting the product’s dedication to “keeping tighty whities purely white for 100 years and counting.”

Alas, there were no tighty whities in last night’s finale.

Honorable mention goes to Urban Outfitters for staying resolutely on-brand with its Breaking Bad tweet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.