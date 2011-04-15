Clorox GC Receives ACC's Corporate Pro Bono Award

The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) awarded the ACC Corporate Pro Bono Award to Laura Stein, senior vice president and general counsel of California-based Clorox.



The award, which is given annually, recognises corporate counsel groups for their contribution to pro bono legal services and projects.

In 2005, Stein established a Pro Bono Committee that consists of Clorox lawyers, representing a cross section of the department, who work together to design and implement programs that serve the community. Examples include work with the Family Violence Law centre; Project Clean Slate, a program designed to provide the opportunity for individuals to change their lives; and Cento Legal de la Raza, a community development agency and legal service. She also attended a series of training sessions and made court appearances on pro bono matters.

‘Your work with the Family Violence Law centre of Oakland helps those in abusive situations to seek relief – a great example of people helping people in need,’ lauds Fred Krebs, ACC president and a winner of Corporate Secretary’s 2010 Lifetime achievement award.

‘Through our pro bono efforts and partnerships we are also able carry out one of Clorox’s core values of making a positive difference in the communities where our employees live and work, explains Stein.

Prior to joining Clorox, for more than five years Stein served as senior vice president and general counsel of HJ Heinz Company, where she was responsible for the company’s global legal, ethics and compliance, corporate secretary and enterprise risk management matters.

