George Clooney Is Selling Off His Rare 2008 Tesla Roadster For Charity

Photo: Gooding Co

George Clooney, who owns one of Tesla’s early edition Roadsters from 2008, will auction the car off for charity in August as part of Pebble Beach’s Concours d’Elegance weekend showcase.The Academy Award winner and philanthropist was invited to buy the eighth Tesla Roadster ever made, and the auction house Gooding and Company will donate the proceeds to Clooney’s Satellite Sentinel Project. The estimated value of the car is $100,000-$125,000, but Clooney’s star power and the charitable nature of the auction could push that value higher. Also having only 1,700 miles on the car makes it close to new.



Clooney’s charity gathers images and information in South Sudan and sends them to key policy makers in the region to help prevent civil war and other violence from breaking out in the world’s newest independent nation, according to a press release.

“We are overjoyed to present George Clooney’s Signature 100 Tesla at Pebble Beach because this is an incredible opportunity to purchase a modern collector car with all the right elements,” says Gooding’s President and Founder David Gooding. “We admire and respect Mr. Clooney’s talent and dedication to making a difference in our international community, and hope his fantastic car will attract great support for the Satellite Sentinel Project and recognition of the lives his work saves every day.”

The Concours d’Elegance weekend takes place between August 15-19 with Clooney’s Tesla being auctioned that Sunday.

