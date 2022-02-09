How clogged gutters are cleaned before winter

All-Brite Pressure Washing & More specializes in gutter cleaning and pressure washing services

Gutter unclogging starts with leaf blowing, handpicking and power washing the debris.

A flush water test is done to ensure water is flowing properly and there are no remaining clogs.

Mike LaBruno: Hi, I’m Mike LaBruno, owner of All-Brite Pressure Washing & More. We specialize in gutter cleaning and pressure washing of homes and businesses in southeast North Carolina. I’m going to show you how we clean clogged gutters before winter.

In the fall, we’re going to have a lot of leaves and debris that fall, so it’s important to check your gutters before a snowstorm. If we have snow that accumulates on a roof, we can have some water runoff. As temperatures rise, that snow will melt, causing excessive rainwater to flow into the gutter and freeze and unfreeze, potentially causing water to expand back up into the interior of your home underneath the roofline, such as soffit and fascia, causing ceiling damage, foundation damage, and lead to mold problems down the road.

We start by inspecting gutters by removing any debris from the roof. Dry debris consists of leaves, dirt, and shingle grit, which can cause excessive weight inside of the gutter too. So depending on the type of debris will determine our method of cleaning it out. A pressure washer is a great tool for cleaning out gutters, but if it’s too compacted, we will first need to resort to handpicking this. We want to pick out as many clumps and clogs, wet or dry debris, as we can. Wet debris is just a little bit muddier, and we have water added with it, which is excessive weight inside of the gutter, stressing it out. If we find a big clog, such as wet compacted debris, in some cases, we have to take the downspout apart.

We will start at the bottom by removing rivets or screws to get closer to our clog or backup. Once we’re done handpicking all the debris we can, we want to perform our flush test. This is where we will take a pressure washer and run water in the top of the gutter towards the downspout for at least 10 to 20 seconds. We want to remove any remaining debris that we did not get from handpicking, and we want to see good, clear flow of water diverting away from the home and foundation. We will start at the top of the gutter and then move to the downspout to ensure we have no remaining debris and everything is flowing correctly. If we see clear water and good flow and hear a hollow sound, [hollow tapping] there are no clogs present. If there is a clog present, we want to tap on that downspout and determine where the clog is. We want to run water through the top of the downspout and have someone at the bottom checking to make sure that debris is starting to flow through.

Here, this is all pine straw that’s been collecting for at least a couple years. We are using a tap-shake method along with running water in the top of the gutter to break up the debris and flush out all of the pine straw. A good way to tell that your gutters are flowing properly is there will be no water running over the top of the gutter and you will see clear water at the bottom of the downspout.

Depending on the type of tree and location of landscaping around your home will determine how often you should clean your gutters out and what type of debris may fall in them. A good practice would be to trim back trees as needed and plant future trees further away from the home. Frequency of gutter cleaning will depend on a couple different factors: your location, landscaping around your home, and depending on the weather in your area.