There's An Easy Fix If Your iPhone Is Charging Slowly

It may not be your imagination if your iPhone or iPad isn’t charging as fast as it used to.

In fact, there’s an entire thread on Apple’s support forums over a dozen pages long, where iPhone and iPad owners are trying to figure out why their devices suddenly won’t charge — attached to the wall, to a computer, to the car, anywhere.

But according to CNET’s Dan Graziano, it may not be a hardware or software issue with your phone or tablet. Rather, it may have to do with a foreign object blocking Apple’s reversible lightning port, which charges those devices.

Luckily, there’s an easy fix.

Often, the problem is a simple physical clog. It may be from lint, or a collection of dust and other debris from your pockets, purse, or living space.

Getting rid of the clog is simple. Just turn off your iPhone or iPad, then grab a toothpick, spear, or open paperclip. Then, gently go into the lightning port and remove any lint you find.

After that, try reconnecting your iDevice and turning it back on. If you’re still having problems, CNET recommends using a can of compressed air to blow out any possible junk.

If your iPhone or iPad is still charging slowly, you might want to try purchasing a new Lightning cord, but it may also be a software issue. If that’s the case, there are several ways you can tweak your software settings to make your phone run faster.

