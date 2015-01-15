Meet Cloe, A Helpful App That Calls Itself 'Siri's Smarter Sister'

Cloe is a new recommendation app that is betting you’d prefer answers from a real human rather than Siri’s algorithms.

Cloe calls itself “Siri’s smarter sister” — the concierge service connects you with a human who will help you find everything from a first-date spot to a place to board your dog.

Most people will probably use Cloe in a similar way to Google, Cha-Cha, Ethan, and Siri, but Cloe’s real value emerges with the questions that might slip through the cracks of other competing services. It shows in the extra research that goes on before you’re given an answer.

When Product Hunt founder Ryan Hoover used Cloe to find a sushi restaurant, Cloe conducted enough research via the web to learn that Ryan attended University of Oregon and was a Ducks fan, leading to a recommendation for a sports bar to watch the game later that night.

Where Siri is curt, concise, and often confused by your questions, Cloe hopes its informal answers feel like they’re coming from a friend.

You’ll notice that contacting Cloe isn’t done through a standalone app. Instead of its own app, you simply text Cloe as you would any other contact. Cloe is a good example of an “invisible app,” or a service that operates through an existing app (in this case iMessage or whatever messaging app you use). This allows for services like Cloe to offer their service inside the apps people are already using, without having to ask you to download yet another app.

So how do you get to talk to Cloe?

Unfortunately, there’s a wait list to get Cloe as a contact in your phone, but Cloe co-founder Chase Hildebrand says they are “clearing it up quickly.”

You can sign up to try Cloe right here.

