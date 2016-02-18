This crazy clock writes out the time at every minute

Kango Suzuki, a student at the Tohoku University of Art and Design, made an automated clock for his senior thesis that was inspired by automatons, whose functionality he wanted to make transparent. It’s called the Plock, and it consists of over 400 hand-carved parts.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Kristen Griffin. Translation assist by Joshua Wolff.

