HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy The Insane Penthouse In Brooklyn's Clock Tower For $18 Million

Megan Willett
DUMBO Clock tower penthouse

Photo: Corcoran Real Estate Group

Street Easy has just re-listed this triplex penthouse atop Brooklyn’s iconic Clock Tower building in DUMBO, and it has some of the most incredible views of Manhattan and downtown Brooklyn that we’ve ever seen for sale.According to Curbed NY, the penthouse was originally listed for $25 million in 2009, but was price-chopped down to $18 million by the Corcoran real estate team. If it sells, it would be one of the most expensive homes ever purchased in Brooklyn.

The 14-foot glass clock encircles the apartment on four sides. There are three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and soaring ceilings ranging in height from 16 to 50 feet tall.

You seriously have to see the pictures to believe this apartment.

Welcome to 1 Main Street #16 in Brooklyn's DUMBO neighbourhood. The penthouse is at the very top in the clock tower.

Source: Corcoran Real Estate Group

Yes, that is your very own glass-enclosed elevator that opens into the entry way.

Source: Corcoran Real Estate Group

The tower has four 14-foot-tall glass clock faces that surround the living space.

Source: Corcoran Real Estate Group

The ceilings are massive, averaging between 16 and 50 feet high.

Source: Corcoran Real Estate Group

The home has 360-degree views of Manhattan and Brooklyn. Here you can see both the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges.

Source: Corcoran Real Estate Group

The kitchen was custom designed by Canova with white lacquer cabinets, and sandstone and stainless steel countertops.

Source: Corcoran Real Estate Group

It also has top-of-the-line appliances by Gaggenau and Sub-Zero.

Source: Corcoran Real Estate Group

The home has three full bathrooms, but this one is an obvious favourite with its his-and-hers sinks and gorgeous soaking tub.

Source: Corcoran Real Estate Group

Not to mention the killer views of Manhattan's skyline and the Statue of Liberty.

Source: Corcoran Real Estate Group

The entire penthouse measures at just under 7,000 square feet, so you would have tons of space for entertaining.

Source: Corcoran Real Estate Group

And as if you needed more amazing views, the terrace looks towards Manhattan's financial district.

Source: Corcoran Real Estate Group

