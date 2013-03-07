HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy The Insane Penthouse In Brooklyn's Clock Tower For $18 Million

Photo: Corcoran Real Estate Group

Street Easy has just re-listed this triplex penthouse atop Brooklyn’s iconic Clock Tower building in DUMBO, and it has some of the most incredible views of Manhattan and downtown Brooklyn that we’ve ever seen for sale.According to Curbed NY, the penthouse was originally listed for $25 million in 2009, but was price-chopped down to $18 million by the Corcoran real estate team. If it sells, it would be one of the most expensive homes ever purchased in Brooklyn.



The 14-foot glass clock encircles the apartment on four sides. There are three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and soaring ceilings ranging in height from 16 to 50 feet tall.

You seriously have to see the pictures to believe this apartment.

