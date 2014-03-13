There's A New App That Takes Privacy So Seriously Its Creators Won't Even Reveal Their Names

A mysterious team of developers is working on a new anonymous social network that will make it impossible for anyone to determine your identity, reports TechCrunch.

Think of Cloaq as a cross between Twitter and anonymous social networks like Whisper and Secret.

Cloaq will let you post messages of any length and keeps users anonymous by assigning a computer-generated ID number. You’ll have the option to post without an ID number, further blurring your identity. Its co-founders won’t even reveal their identities.

The app doesn’t require any personal information to sign up, and its co-founder told TechCrunch that even if there is a hack, there will be no way for the hackers to tell who’s posting what.

Cloaq is the latest in a string of apps designed to let you share anonymously. There are private messaging apps like Wickr and Confide. There are also networks that let you broadcast to a community like Secret and Whisper.

Cloaq will launch on iPhone in a few weeks.

