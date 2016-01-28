Father of arrested Oregon 'militia' leader: 'This is a total disaster to be happening in America'

Cliven Bundy — the father of now-arrested Ammon and Ryan Bundy, who were part of the Oregon “militia” that took over a federal wildlife refuge for 25 days — said his son’s arrest and the killing of another group member “will be a wake-up call to America.”

“This is a total disaster to be happening in America,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We have, I’m guessing, federal people killing innocent people. I’ll tell you one thing, my sons and those who were there were there to do good, no harm was intended, they would never threaten anybody, they was trying to teach people about the Constitution and trying to help the Hammond family, trying to make sure this type of abuse didn’t happen in America and yet, it did.”

Ammon, the leader of the self-styled militia occupying the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Oregon, was arrested after the FBI conducted a traffic stop. His brother Ryan and five others were in the vehicle at the time of the stop.

Shots were fired during the arrest. One man, Robert “LaVoy” Finicum, was killed, according to a militia spokesman. Officials have not yet publicly confirm Finicum’s death.

Ryan suffered a minor gunshot wound during the traffic stop as well, according to The Oregonian. The brothers and four other associates were arrested on scene while another man, Peter Santilli, an independent broadcaster who live-streamed the occupation, was also arrested later.

The group of occupiers was on their way to a community meeting in John Day, Oregon, per KATU News.

The remaining occupiers at the refuge have no plans to leave, per The Oregonian.

The standoff in Oregon began January 2 when an armed group led by Ammon took control of the refuge to protest the sentences of two men who set fire to federal land, Dwight and Steven Hammond.

Cliven made national headlines for a similar standoff with federal officials in Nevada during 2014.

