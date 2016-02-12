Cliven Bundy was just charged for his 2014 standoff in Nevada after getting arrested in Oregon

Cliven Bundy has been charged with assault and conspiracy in connection with his 2014 standoff with federal officials near his Nevada ranch, The Associated Press reported.

Bundy, 74, is the father of Oregon “militia” leaders Ammon and Ryan Bundy, who were arrested for their role in this year’s Oregon standoff at a federal wildlife reserve.

The eldest Bundy was arrested Wednesday after he arrived at the Portland International Airport, according to The Associated Press.

In March 2014, Bundy held his own armed standoff with federal officials over grazing rights on federally controlled land. The dispute is still unresolved.

Ammon Bundy and his brother Ryan were arrested on January 26, along with several other occupiers of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon. After being pulled over by federal agents, a shootout ensued. Ryan Bundy suffered a gunshot wound and Robert “Lavoy” Finicum was killed.

“This is a total disaster to be happening in America,” Cliven told the Las Vegas Review-Journal after news of the arrests and shootout broke.

“We have, I’m guessing, federal people killing innocent people,” he added. “I’ll tell you one thing, my sons and those who were there were there to do good, no harm was intended, they would never threaten anybody, they was trying to teach people about the Constitution and trying to help the Hammond family, trying to make sure this type of abuse didn’t happen in America and yet, it did.”

The standoff in Oregon began January 2 when an armed group led by Ammon Bundy took control of the refuge to protest the sentences of two men who set fire to federal land, Dwight and Steven Hammond.

Only four occupiers remained as of Thursday. All four surrendered Thursday, according to The Washington Post.

