The FBI has arrested Nevada Rancher Cliven Bundy over his infamous armed standoff

Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy has been arrested. The 74-year-old is known for leading an armed standoff with Federal agents in 2014 over grazing fees associated with public lands.

Officials say Bundy was apprehended while on his way to a national refugee wildlife center in Oregon that has been occupied by an armed militia led by his two sons.

