The FBI has arrested Nevada Rancher Cliven Bundy over his infamous armed standoff

?
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy has been arrested. The 74-year-old is known for leading an armed standoff with Federal agents in 2014 over grazing fees associated with public lands.
Officials say Bundy was apprehended while on his way to a national refugee wildlife center in Oregon that has been occupied by an armed militia led by his two sons.
Produced by Lamar Salter
Follow BI Video: On Facebook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.