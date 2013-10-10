Clive Palmer's PUP Has Signed A Deal With Ricky Muir's Motoring Enthusiast Party

Getty/ Stefan Postles

Clive Palmer’s political party, named The Palmer United Party, has signed a deal with the Motoring Enthusiast Party, whose candidate was elected to the Senate thanks to a complex preference system.

The deal creates a bloc of four senators who PM Tony Abbott will have to negotiate with if he wants to pass anything through the Upper House.

According to the AFR Palmer said the deal meant Liberal senate leader Eric Abetz would have to deal with the group “he won’t be negotiating at all, and it will be a very, very, very cold winter”.

There’s more at the Fin.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.