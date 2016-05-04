Clive Palmer's political career is over

Sarah Kimmorley
Clive Palmer. Photo: Stefan Postles/Getty Images.

Clive Palmer will not seek re-election in the House of Representatives.

The MP, who was elected to the seat of Fairfax in the 2013 federal election, is holding a press conference at 3pm.

Palmer took to Twitter a short time ago explaining his decision.

More to come.

