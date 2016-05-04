Clive Palmer's political career is over

Clive Palmer will not seek re-election in the House of Representatives.
The MP, who was elected to the seat of Fairfax in the 2013 federal election, is holding a press conference at 3pm.
Palmer took to Twitter a short time ago explaining his decision.
Government has changed House of Reps schedule to deny me the right to address Parliament this morning #FreedomOfSpeech #auspol
— Clive Palmer (@CliveFPalmer) May 4, 2016
Parliament should be a forum where citizens may serve & bring the benefit of their life's experiences, whatever they are #auspol
— Clive Palmer (@CliveFPalmer) May 4, 2016
Having concluded my service in 44th Parliament in House of Reps, I will not seek further election to this House at the next election #auspol
— Clive Palmer (@CliveFPalmer) May 4, 2016
I would like to thank my daughters Mary, Lucy & Emily & my son Michael who are the inspiration of my life #auspol
— Clive Palmer (@CliveFPalmer) May 4, 2016
More to come.
