Clive Palmer's political career is over

Clive Palmer. Photo: Stefan Postles/Getty Images.

Clive Palmer will not seek re-election in the House of Representatives.

The MP, who was elected to the seat of Fairfax in the 2013 federal election, is holding a press conference at 3pm.

Palmer took to Twitter a short time ago explaining his decision.

Government has changed House of Reps schedule to deny me the right to address Parliament this morning #FreedomOfSpeech #auspol — Clive Palmer (@CliveFPalmer) May 4, 2016

Parliament should be a forum where citizens may serve & bring the benefit of their life's experiences, whatever they are #auspol — Clive Palmer (@CliveFPalmer) May 4, 2016

Having concluded my service in 44th Parliament in House of Reps, I will not seek further election to this House at the next election #auspol — Clive Palmer (@CliveFPalmer) May 4, 2016

I would like to thank my daughters Mary, Lucy & Emily & my son Michael who are the inspiration of my life #auspol — Clive Palmer (@CliveFPalmer) May 4, 2016