Clive Palmer's Party Is Winning 30% Of The Vote, According To Clive Palmer

Picture: Channel Seven/Sunrise

There’s a couple of amazing takeouts from Clive Palmer’s entertaining interview with Sunrise host David Koch this morning.

First of all, he’s suing Rupert Murdoch. Today.

Mainly because of an article in The Australian by Hedley Thomas titled Why We Need To Worry About The Real Clive Palmer, which asserts several things, namely that Palmer is not a professor, mining magnate nor possibly even a billionaire.

That’s all part of Rupert Murdoch’s plans to derail Palmer, Palmer says, and he’s ready to do something about it.

“I’m going to sue Rupert Murdoch personally, and bring him to account,” he told Koch.

“Rupert Murdoch will be sued by me today and he’ll be brought to Australia to answer these questions in the Supreme Court.”

He might have to, to pay off Murdoch’s soon-to-be ex-wife Wendi Deng, after he also accused her of being a “Chinese spy”.

“Let’s face it, ‘cos she is,” was all he could offer Koch, but he was happy to expand on it for an astonished Karl Stefanovic on Today.

“She’s been spying on Rupert for years, giving money back to Chinese intelligence,” he told Stefanovic, who then asked Palmer if he’d “lost the plot”.

Palmer thinks Murdoch controls both Newspoll and Galaxy Poll and is using them to convince Australians that the Palmer United party is a bit of a joke.

Currently the party is sitting on roughly 6% of the national vote – according to both polls.

Palmer says that’s more likely, according to his polling, to be 30 PER CENT.

“Our polling shows we’re closer to 30% and that’s the true story,” he told Koch.

“Not 6%?” Koch replied.

Palmer qualified it with “That’s in Queensland,” but followed it up with “they’re showing that we’re about 25% across Australia.”

With candidates vying for all 150 seats in the House of Representatives, that’s a whole lot of Palmer guiding this nation.

Here’s the full interview with Kochie.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.