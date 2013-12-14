Clive Palmer's Palmersaurus Dinosaur Park Is Open For Business

Bloomberg via Getty Images

Clive Palmer has officially opened the “world’s largest dinosaur park”, Palmersaurus, at his Coolum Resort on the Sunshine Coast today.

The park features 160 life-size, life-like dinosaurs, a dozen of which are rides while the other exhibits have “buttons” which switch on the dinosaurs so “they will go through their routine moves and entertain and thrill you”, Palmer Coolum Resort general manager Bill Schoch told The Sunshine Coast Daily.

Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin were there for the opening, as Palmer tweeted his appreciation for their support.

Thank you Terri, Bindi & Robert Irwin for helping open Palmersaurus @PalmerCoolum today. Proud day. #sunshinecoast pic.twitter.com/FWZIIj7j5S — Clive Palmer (@CliveFPalmer) December 14, 2013

Schoch told The Sunshine Coast paper the park “will be a family entertainment area that will put smiles on lots of faces.”

Here are some of the pictures visitors are taking of Palmersaurus:

