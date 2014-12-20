Clive Palmer's Media Man Granted Bail

Detective Inspector Phil Stevens from Taskforce Maxima.

Clive Palmer’s media adviser Andrew Crook has been granted bail after facing court charged over the kidnapping of a National Australia Bank executive.

Crook and Gold Coast private investigator Mick Featherstone have been charged with retaliation of a witness, attempting to pervert the course of justice and attempted fraud.

Both men appeared before the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday afternoon, The Australian reported.

Andrew Crook.

The court heard there were allegedly emails linking Crook, Featherstone and a third man, Tony Smith, who lives overseas, to the scheme which allegedly involved luring a NAB employee to an Indonesian Island with a fake job opportunity to be Clive Palmer’s global finance manager.

On Friday police said Palmer was not involved in the case and was a “victim”. Detective Superintendent Mick Niland said Crook allegedly used his position to make the offer seem like the “real deal” and coerce a witness to retract a statement related to a civil court case.

In August 2012, the Supreme Court of Queensland dismissed a $70 million civil claim against NAB by Smith.

Crook and Featherstone were granted bail on the condition they surrendered their passports, not contact each other or witnesses and not go within 100 metres of the NAB branches in Southport, Queensland.

NOW READ: Police Allege Three Men Used A Fake Clive Palmer Job Offer To Force A NAB Executive To Create A Confessional Video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.